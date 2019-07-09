Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract between Transgene (Paris:TNG) and Kepler Cheuvreux, on June 30, 2019, the resources provided for market making activities consisted of:

89 677 Transgene Shares

- 372,551.76

For information, on December 31, 2018, the resources provided for market making activities consisted of:

75 343 Transgene Shares

- 394,749.54

Contacts:

Transgene

Lucie Larguier

Director Corporate Communications IR

+33 (0)3 88 27 91 04

investorrelations@transgene.fr