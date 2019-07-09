Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract between Transgene (Paris:TNG) and Kepler Cheuvreux, on June 30, 2019, the resources provided for market making activities consisted of:
89 677 Transgene Shares
- 372,551.76
For information, on December 31, 2018, the resources provided for market making activities consisted of:
75 343 Transgene Shares
- 394,749.54
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005477/en/
Contacts:
Transgene
Lucie Larguier
Director Corporate Communications IR
+33 (0)3 88 27 91 04
investorrelations@transgene.fr