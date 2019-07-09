PeopleScout Identified as a Leader in All Categories in NelsonHall's 2019 NEAT Vendor Evaluation for RPO

CHICAGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) company and the world's largest RPO provider, was identified by NelsonHall as a Leader in every category in the 2019 NEAT vendor evaluation for RPO: Candidate Experience, Geographic Footprint & Scalability, Services Innovation, Sourcing Candidates and Technology Innovation.

Nikki Edwards, Principal HR Research Analyst at NelsonHall, said: "PeopleScout's proactive approach to bringing to the fore best practices in talent acquisition services and technology, ensuring the candidate is central to every initiative deployed, is acknowledged by NelsonHall and PeopleScout's clients alike."

NEAT is NelsonHall's vendor evaluation and assessment tool, a method by which buyers can strategically evaluate vendors across a range of criteria and business situations and identify the best performing vendors overall. The NEAT for RPO has a specific focus on candidate experience, innovation and global/multi-country delivery.

"We are honored to have been recognized by NelsonHall as a Leader in every category in the 2019 NEAT vendor evaluation for RPO," said PeopleScout President Taryn Owen. "We are particularly proud to be a Leader in both the Candidate Experience and Technology Innovation categories because at PeopleScout we are striving to use technology to create a more human candidate experience by ensuring that every touchpoint brings our client's employer brand to life and inspires candidates to join their organization."

Positioning as a "Leader" on the NEAT vendor evaluation is based on a combination of analyst assessments and feedback from RPO vendor clients. Interviews with RPO vendor clients focus on measuring the vendor's ability to deliver both immediate benefit as well as to meet future requirements.

Highlights from NelsonHall's evaluation of PeopleScout on the 2019 NEAT vendor evaluation include the company's:

"Expertise in hospitality and transportation/travel, banking/financial services, retail, pharmaceuticals/healthcare, and professional services"

Growing global footprint through the 2018 acquisition of TMP Holdings LTD, as well as previous acquisitions across North America and APAC

and APAC "Capability in delivering high volume recruiting"

Strength in talent advisory services, notably employer branding, assessment and recruitment marketing

Established proprietary technology platforms and technology innovation. NelsonHall stated that "[PeopleScout is] continually developing its patented technology (whether new technology or enhancements to existing technology), including Affinix, and introducing new third-party tools and technology to enhance client programs (e.g., use of RPA, IA, NLP, etc.)."

"Ability to leverage TrueBlue's other brands and expertise to offer breadth and depth of services to its RPO clients (total talent clients)"

The evaluation also reports the strength of PeopleScout and TrueBlue's "repositioning as a total workforce solutions organization, establishing a unified approach to operational delivery and technology platforms."

PeopleScout continues to be a leader in RPO, MSP and Total Workforce Solutions. Earlier in 2019, PeopleScout was named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's RPO Services PEAK Matrix Assessment. Also in 2019, PeopleScout was named the No. 1 MSP provider on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for the third consecutive year. In 2018, PeopleScout was recognized as an Enterprise RPO Leader on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings and the No. 2 provider on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Total Workforce Solutions. PeopleScout's talent technology platform, Affinix, won the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award in the Candidate Experience category and the gold award in the Brandon Hall Group's 2018 Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards program.

