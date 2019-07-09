The following information is based on a press release from REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) published on July 9, 2019 and may be subject to change. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) in REC Silicon held on May 9, 2019 approved a reverse stock split whereby ten (10) existing shares will be consolidated into one (1) new share. The scheduled Ex-date is July 12, 2019. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in REC Silicon (REC). For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=731167