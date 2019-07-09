Enea Signs a Large Multi-Year Contract Worth 21.2 MEUR

STOCKHOLM, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea has renewed a frame agreement worth 21.2 MEUR with one of its key customers, a leading global telecom equipment provider. The agreement covers Enea's operating system products OSE, OSEck as well as Enea Linux. The contract gives predictable and recurring revenues distributed over four years with an initial increase, followed by a yearly decline (-21%, 2019-2022 CAGR), in line with the customer's expected increased usage of open source software.

"I am very pleased to announce this deal, which secures significant revenues over four years. It shows that Enea's operating system products continue to play an important role for our customers", says Jan Häglund, President and CEO, Enea.

This information is information that Enea AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set below, on July 9, 2019 at 18:00 CET.

About Enea

Enea develops the software foundation for the connected society. We provide solutions for mobile traffic optimization, subscriber data management, network virtualization, traffic classification, embedded operating systems, and professional services. Solution vendors, systems integrators, and service providers use Enea to create new world-leading networking products and services. More than 3 billion people around the globe already rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.enea.com

Enea, Enea OSE, Netbricks, Polyhedra, Zealcore, Enea Element, Enea Optima, Enea LINX, Enea Accelerator, Enea dSPEED Platform and COSNOS are registered trademarks of Enea AB and its subsidiaries. Enea OSEck, Enea OSE Epsilon, Enea Optima Log Analyzer, Enea Black Box Recorder, Polyhedra Lite, Enea System Manager, Enea ElementCenter NMS, Enea On-device Management and Embedded for LeadersTM are unregistered trademarks of Enea AB or its subsidiaries. Any other company, product or service names mentioned above are the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owner. © Enea AB 2019

CONTACT:

For more information visit www.enea.com or contact:

Jan Häglund, President and CEO

E-mail: jan.haglund@enea.com

Björn Westberg, CFO

Phone: +46-8-507-140-00

E-mail: bjorn.westberg@enea.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enea-ab/r/enea-signs-a-large-multi-year-contract-worth-21-2-meur,c2860521

The following files are available for download: