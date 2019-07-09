Function4 (www.f4.events), a professional event ecosystem, today announced its launch in the financial services industry with backing from an investor group of industry executives and family offices.

With thousands of members, and over 50 well established clients including some of the largest financial institutions in the world Function4 has created a simple, user-friendly discovery venue where event attendees, hosts and sponsors can collaborate.

"We created Function4 to fill a glaring void," said Jason Leffakis, founder and CEO of Function4. "Until now, attendees have not had a single destination to search for relevant events; hosts have not had a dedicated venue to promote their events and curate guest lists and sponsorships; and sponsors have not had a way to target the right audiences and measure the return on their sponsorship spend. Now, via Function4, all relevant stakeholders can get data, analytics and best-in-class tools to optimize their event marketing strategies."

In a world of digital ubiquity, face to face meetings in a business context are more meaningful than ever. According to a 2018 survey of senior executives by Bizzabo1, live events are the single most effective marketing channel for most overperforming organizations. Function4 is the largest online hub of financial services events, with thousands of events currently listed growing daily across dozens of categories including alternative investments, fintech, insurance and wealth management.

Prior to founding Function4, Mr. Leffakis worked as a business development executive in the alternative investments industry, including seven years at AlphaMetrix, whose events platform now operates under the popular Context Summits brand.

In addition, the firm has assembled an advisory board of seasoned technology, financial services, and marketing executives to guide its strategy and growth.

They Include:

Roger Graves, Technologist, Co-founder and CTO, Cloverpop

George Luecke, Former Insurance Industry Executive and Investment Banker

Frank Nelson, Former Managing Director, Head of Prime Brokerage, Deutsche Bank

Scott Schulman, Former CEO, UBM Americas

