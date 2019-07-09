StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences Expands Salesforce Through Collaboration with Coastal Medical

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2019 / StageZero Life Sciences ("StageZero" or the "Company") (TSX: SZLS) today announced that it is partnering with Coastal Medical, a privately held sales organization in Savannah, Georgia to increase outreach to physician practices and hospital systems throughout the Southeast.

Coastal Medical is a regional sales organization specializing in selling advanced diagnostic testing solutions throughout the Southeast. Initial efforts will concentrate on selling StageZero testing in Atlanta and South Carolina and expand to other states.

"We are excited to have Coastal Medical onboard because they specialize in distilling complex, innovative diagnostics into distinct clinical benefits for physicians and patients," says James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero. "They not only have relationships with primary care practices in the region, they also have inroads into some of the larger hospital systems in the Southeast. We look forward to our collaboration."

According to Coastal Medical's CEO, Paul Ewaldsen, "We are fully committed to helping physicians incorporate early cancer detection programs into their practice. We believe that StageZero offers a unique testing program and advanced diagnostics that address non-compliant patients and gaps in current screening methods. More importantly, we believe we have the team that can effectively communicate these benefits and build exceptional client experiences that deliver better patient outcomes in the most economic and impactful manner."

The collaboration will begin immediately.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection (Stage 0) of cancer and multiple disease states through whole blood. Our next generation test, Aristotle, is a multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle is built on our proven and proprietary Sentinel Principle Technology Platform which was validated on 10,000 patients and used to develop the first liquid biopsy for Colorectal Cancer. Further validation of Aristotle is currently underway. In addition to building a pipeline of products for early cancer detection, the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia that offers the ColonSentry test as well as licensed biomarker tests for lung, breast and prostate cancers. To learn more visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects," "will," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "considers," "intends" and other similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

