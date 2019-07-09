Emerald Bay Energy Inc.: Emerald Bay Announces New Member Added to Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2019 / Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: EBY, OTC: EMBYF) (the "Corporation") today reported that Mr. Carlo Enrique Gutierrez has been appointed to the Corporation's Board of Directors. Mr. Gutierrez began his career in the summer of 2012 working at a frac sand plant for Arepet Industries LLC as an assistant operations manager. In 2014, Mr. Gutierrez completed a Bachelors of Science degree in International Studies from Texas A&M University. Following his graduation, Mr. Gutierrez worked for a small oil & gas company as a field operator, and then started his own trucking company, C.P. Hauling LLC, transporting frac sand. In 2016, Mr. Gutierrez transitioned into real estate, and is licensed by the Texas Real Estate Commission, where he now works in land development, project management, and as a consultant for Vise Oaks 1, Ltd. Mr. Gutierrez has also served as a board member for the 211 Public Improvement District Highway in San Antonio for the past two years. Mr. Gutierrez owns 24,140,200 common shares in the Corporation.

The appointment of Mr. Carlo Enrique Gutierrez to the Corporation's board of directors is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

Emerald Bay President and CEO, Shelby D. Beattie, or CFO, Mike Rice, by telephone at (403) 262-6000

Email: info@ebyinc.com

www.ebyinc.com

About Emerald Bay

Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: EBY, OTC: EMBYF) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. EBY is the operator of the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek Projects in Guadeloupe, Texas, where the Company currently now owns a 50.00% working interest those projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also owns 75% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

For all upcoming news releases, articles, comments and questions, to stay updated and speak with management about Emerald Bay Energy. Please JOIN our Investor Information Group at:

http://bit.ly/8020EBY

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Emerald Bay Energy Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551316/Emerald-Bay-Announces-New-Member-Added-to-Board-of-Directors