HemaGenetics Technologies Corp.: HemaGenetics Announces Upcoming Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders, and Entry Into Arrangement Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2019 / HemaGenetics Technologies Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be holding its annual general & special meeting of its shareholders on August 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Suite 300 - 1055 W. Hastings St., Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6E 2E9 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders of record as of July 12, 2019 will be entitled to vote at the Meeting.

The purpose of the Meeting will be for shareholders to attend to and vote on the Company's annual business including the review of financial statements for the preceding year and the election of directors, and to consider and vote on the Arrangement (as described below). For more information, please refer to the Notice of Meeting and Record Dates posted on the Company's SEDAR profile accessible at www.sedar.com on July 9, 2019.

On July 8, 2019, the Company entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement") with its wholly owned subsidiaries 1207326 B.C. LTD., 1207331 B.C. LTD., 1207334 B.C. LTD., 1207335 B.C. LTD., 1207378 B.C. LTD., 1207380 B.C. LTD., 1207382 B.C. LTD., 1208614 B.C. LTD., 1208616 B.C. LTD., 1209629 B.C. LTD., 1209631 B.C. LTD., 1210352 B.C. LTD., and 1211319 B.C. LTD. Under the Arrangement, the Company proposes to transfer certain of its assets to the mentioned subsidiaries, which will ultimately conclude with the issuance of shares of such subsidiaries to the Company's shareholders in exchange for such asset transfers. The completion of the Arrangement is subject to the Company shareholders' approval at the Meeting and final court approval by the Supreme Court of British Columbia. For more information on the Arrangement, please refer to the copy of the Arrangement filed on the Company's SEDAR profile accessible at www.sedar.com on July 9, 2019.

For further information please contact:

Scott Munro, Director

Hemagenetics Technologies Corp.

E-mail: pubcosrvc@outlook.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company such as the statement that: (i) the Arrangement may be effected; and (ii) shareholders may receive 100% of the shares of each of the other parties to the Arrangement under the Arrangement. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) the inability to complete the Arrangement; and (ii) other factors beyond the Company's control. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

