1,000th SEMI Industry Standard Marks 40+ Years of Microelectronics Innovation

SEMI reaches milestone with publication of energetic materials safety guideline

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the global industry association representing the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, announced today at SEMICON West the publication of the 1,000th SEMI international Standard since the launch of the program in 1973. A linchpin of innovation for electronics manufacturing, SEMI Standards make possible smaller, faster and smarter electronics that have transformed the way we live and work.

"SEMI Standards are the oxygen of the electronics industry, speeding product development, boosting product reliability, driving down manufacturing costs, and increasing factory efficiency while improving worker safety," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "Electronics have evolved to deliver greater social good across automotive, healthcare, agriculture and countless other industries that touch our daily lives. These innovations all start with SEMI Standards."

SEMI Standards are as pervasive as their impact is profound. They have enabled the production of more than 2.2 billion wafers, 1.8 trillion IC devices. A purchase order for a piece of semiconductor processing equipment typically cites an average of 25 SEMI Standards. The 1,000 SEMI Standards include protocols for hardware and software communication, traceability, 3D-IC, compound semiconductors, facilities, MEMS, metrics, silicon wafer, carriers and automation systems. The Standards are used in many segments including display, photovoltaic, printed circuit board manufacturing and high-brightness LEDs.

The 1,000th SEMI Standard - SEMI S30 - defines the safe use and handling of energetic materials, the potentially hazardous process chemicals used increasingly in semiconductor manufacturing to spur advances in materials purity, integrity and quality. SEMI S30 is titled EHS Guideline for Use of Energetic Materials in Semiconductor R&D and Manufacturing Processes.

"SEMI S30 exemplifies the tremendous value of standards to the electronics manufacturing supply chain," said James Amano, senior director of International Standards and EHS at SEMI. "Chemical suppliers, equipment manufacturers, semiconductor manufacturers and third-party evaluators can now follow SEMI S30's stringent protocols to ensure the safe handling of energetic materials across the supply chain."

Volunteer SEMI members lend their specialized expertise to develop SEMI Standards for the benefit of the global electronics industry.

