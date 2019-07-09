Standup Wireless: StandUp Wireless Partners with Armed Forces Mobile to Provide Free Wireless Service for Military Personnel

NORCROSS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2019 / StandUp Wireless is pleased to offer free Lifeline phone service to qualified military personnel through a new partnership with Armed Forces Mobile.

Armed Forces Mobile (AFM) is a veteran-owned cellular company providing deeply discounted mobile phone service to active duty military, veterans, first responders and their friends. A portion of AFM revenue is donated to Operation Support Our Veterans, dedicated to providing employment solutions for military veterans.

Based in Norcross, GA, StandUp Wireless provides prepaid and Lifeline wireless services across the U.S. "At StandUp Wireless, we deliver the tools to connect our customers with what matters most. Today, we're pleased to stand up for our national heroes and provide free or deeply discounted wireless service," said Erwin Ramos, Vice President of Business Development for StandUp Wireless.

"At Armed Forces Mobile, we focus on helping distressed veterans cope with the challenges that often result from returning to civilian life after military service. Our foundation provides financial support, resources and education to veterans through various programs. Now we can help our veterans in a partnership with StandUp Wireless to provide free cell phone service to those who served our Country but are in need," said Tony Smart, CEO for Armed Forces Mobile.

Lifeline is a government benefit program that provides discounts on monthly telephone service for eligible low-income subscribers to help ensure they can connect to the nation's communication networks, find jobs, access healthcare services, connect with family, or call for help in an emergency. Veterans on a government assistance program such as SNAP, SSI, Federal Public Housing Assistance, or the Veteran's Pension and Survivor's Benefit, can receive a free Smartphone and free monthly service.

