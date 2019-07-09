Scaled Agile Launches Lean Portfolio Management Course with SAFe 4 Lean Portfolio Manager Certification

New course helps senior leaders and portfolio managers adapt their investments to enable faster innovation and more agile execution

BOULDER, Colorado, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe, the world's leading framework for enterprise agility, has announced its latest course, Lean Portfolio Management (LPM) with SAFe 4 Lean Portfolio Manager certification. This three-day workshop-style course is designed to help senior leaders align investment decisions with strategy to enhance execution through a culture of innovation, flexibility, and speed.

Traditional approaches to portfolio management were not designed for a global economy or the impact of digital disruption. These factors put organizations under pressure to work with a high degree of uncertainty while still delivering innovative solutions quickly and predictably. A disconnect between the leadership's vision and strategy, and the teams that do the work, is what most commonly puts this at risk.

To address this, course attendees will learn how to capture the current state of their portfolio and quickly ideate scenarios to evolve it to a better future state. They will also learn how to establish and improve innovation workflow with the Portfolio Kanban system and how to prioritize initiatives for maximum economic benefit.

"The Lean Portfolio Management course was incredibly useful for our implementation of SAFe at Travelport," said Hilla Knapke, Director, Agile Practice Office and SAFe Enterprise Transformation, Travelport. "The format and structure of the course enabled us to create our LPM implementation roadmap, and leave with next steps clearly articulated and actionable. I highly recommend this course for any organization implementing Lean portfolio management practices at scale."

Scaled Agile's portfolio now includes 12 professional certifications designed to meet the needs of Lean-Agile executives and professionals throughout their career as they practice, consult, or train others in SAFe.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.:

Scaled Agile, Inc., is the provider of SAFe, the world's leading framework for enterprise agility. Through learning and certification, a global partner network, and a growing community of over 450,000 trained professionals, Scaled Agile helps enterprises build better systems, increase employee engagement, and improve business outcomes. Learn about Scaled Agile and SAFe at scaledagile.com.

