Air T, Inc. Releases Investor Presentation

MINNEAPOLIS, MN and DENVER, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2019 / Air T, Inc., (NASDAQ: AIRT), an allocator that owns a portfolio of operating businesses and financial assets, today announced that it has released its first-ever investor presentation, including the terms of the Company's recent Trust Preferred Offering. A copy of the presentation was filed with the SEC and may be obtained on the Company's website, www.airt.net

ABOUT AIR T, INC.

Established in 1980, Air T, Inc. is a diversified holding company with four core industry segments: overnight air cargo, aviation ground support equipment manufacturing, aviation ground support maintenance services, and aircraft engine aftermarket and parts. The Company's ownership interests consist of a broad set of operating and financial assets that are designed to expand, strengthen and diversify Air T's cash earnings power. For more information, visit www.airt.net .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Statements in this press release, which contain more than historical information, may be considered forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements because of important potential risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk that contracts with major customers will be terminated or not extended, future economic conditions and their impact on the Company's customers, the timing and amounts of future orders under the Company's Global Ground Support subsidiary's contract with the United States Air Force, and risks and uncertainties related to business acquisitions, including the ability to successfully achieve the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions, inflation rates, competition, changes in technology or government regulation, information technology disruptions, and the impact of future terrorist activities in the United States and abroad. A forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances, and those future events or circumstances may not occur. The Company is under no obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT

Katrina Philp

612-405-5896

kphilp@airt.net



