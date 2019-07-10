



TOKYO, July 10, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) will unveil the new PAJERO SPORT in Thailand on July 25th.The current generation of PAJERO SPORT debuted in 2015 with the concept - Stylish & Comfortable Offroad SUV. As befits a model bearing the name, it has venerable off-road performance, durability, reliability and safety, while providing stylish design as well as comfort.With further improvements to its design, convenience, comfort, and quality, MMC will unveil this new model soon.About Mitsubishi MotorsMITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline -- a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.