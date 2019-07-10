sprite-preloader
10.07.2019 | 08:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Bergman & Beving AB: The Annual Report for 2018/2019 has been published

Press release

Bergman & Beving AB: The Annual Report for 2018/2019 has been published

Bergman & Beving's Annual Report for the financial year 1 April 2018 - 31 March 2019 has been published on the company's website today where it can be downloaded as a PDF version.

Stockholm, 10 July 2019

For further information, please contact:

Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:00 CET on 10 July 2019.

Bergman & Beving owns and refines companies that develop and market strong brands for professional users in industry and construction, mainly in the Nordic region, the Baltic States and Poland. Bergman & Beving aims to enable successful product companies to take the next step and become leading brands in their categories. The Group currently has some 17 brands, about 1,000 employees and revenue of approximately SEK 3.9 billion. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more on the company's website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

