(Standing from left to right) Ryan Fattman, U.S. Senator for Massachusetts; Mike Belleville, patient living with dementia; Haruo Naito, Eisai CEO; Yoshito Kishi, Morris Loeb Professor of Chemistry, Harvard University; Yasushi Nakamura, Acting Consul General at Consulate General of Japan in Boston; Mark Fuller, Undersecretary for Business Growth, Executive Office of Economic Development.



TOKYO, July 10, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. has announced that the Eisai Center for Genetics Guided Dementia Discovery (G2D2), a new exploratory research facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., held its opening ceremony and has begun full-scale research activities.G2D2 integrates Eisai's strengths cultivated from human genetics, data sciences and precision chemistry for the novel drug discovery approach, and this approach will focus on the immunodementia to expand Eisai's dementia pipeline beyond amyloid-beta (A beta) and tau. Specifically, G2D2 will leverage human genetics and human biology to attempt to discover potential innovative medicines for dementia, which target the brain's immune system.G2D2 is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, one of the world's leading biotechnology clusters where academic institutions and private research organizations are concentrated, and will collaborate with the world-class science. Taking advantage of the benefits of its location, The Eisai Incubator forNeuroDiscovery (e-IND) will provide space to Cambridge-based start-up/spin-out companies conducting high-risk but potentially transformative research that can impact the discovery of breakthrough neuroscience therapeutics. G2D2 also plans to contribute to the development of next-generation scientific leaders in the Boston and Cambridge areas through internships, training programs and postdoctoral fellowships in genetics and drug discovery science.With the full-scale operation of G2D2, Eisai is striving to discover innovative dementia treatments using a multi-dimensional, comprehensive approaches to fulfill unmet needs and increase the benefits for patients and their families.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products in various therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Neurology and Oncology.Furthermore, we invest and participate in several partnership-based initiatives to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.com