Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Arricano Real Estate Plc: New Relationship Agreement 10-Jul-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 10 July 2018 Arricano Real Estate plc ("Arricano" or the "Company") New relationship agreement Further to its announcement on 30 November 2018, Arricano yesterday entered into a new relationship agreement with its principal shareholder, Retail Real Estate OU ("RRE"). RRE, which owns 55.04% of the issued voting rights of the Company, is wholly owned by Hillar Teder. Under the new relationship agreement with Mr Teder, RRE and WH Ireland Limited, Arricano's nominated adviser, (the "Agreement"), Mr Teder and RRE are now entitled to utilise the voting rights attaching to their 56,835,940 ordinary shares of the Company. However, they have agreed, inter alia, to procure that Arricano is capable at all times of carrying on business independently of Mr Teder and RRE and that any agreements between the Arricano Group and Mr Teder or RRE will be subject to the approval of directors of the Company independent of Mr Teder and RRE. For further information, please contact: CEO: Tel: +380 44 569 6708 Arricano Real Estate plc Mykhailo Merkulov Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 12870 EQS News ID: 838831 End of Announcement EQS News Service

