DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: DONTNOD AWARDED 2019 FUTUR40 WHICH RECOGNIZES THE GROWTH CHAMPIONS IN FRANCE

July 10, 2019. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games, has been awarded the 2019 Futur40, which recognizes the 40 SME growth champions in France.

Forbes France, in collaboration with PME Finance-EuropeEntrepreneurs, Paris Europlace (the organisation in charge of developing and promoting the Paris Financial marketplace) and the Federation of Individual Investors and Investment Clubs (F2iC), honors the 40 SMEs, eligible for the French PEA-PME equity savings plan and listed on the Paris stock exchange (Euronext), with the strongest, most dynamic and sustainable revenue growth over the last three years. The results are determined with data provided by Morningstar and analysed by RSM. A steering committee, made up of representatives of the various partners, decides on the list of winners.

Thus, DONTNOD was distinguished in the "Tech Growth" category during the awards ceremony held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, under the auspices of Olivia Grégoire, MP LREM of Paris, spokesperson of the group in the National Assembly and Honorary President of PMEfinance-EuropeEntrepreneurs.

Listed on Paris Euronext Growth stock exchange since May 2018, DONTNOD posted a sustained development in 2018 with strong sales growth of 48.2% and generated consolidated revenues of

€14.3 million, boosted by the resounding success of Vampyr game with more than one million copies sold.

Oskar Guilbert, CEO of DONTNOD, said: "We are honored to receive the Futur40 award, which recognizes our strong growth for the past three years. This award is a true recognition for the continued commitment of all DONTNOD employees, whose efforts allow us to consolidate our leading position as an original content creator in a fast-growing global video game market."

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (LIFE is STRANGE, TWIN MIRROR), action (REMEMBER ME) and RPG (VAMPYR). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot" format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DONTNOD Entertainment

Oskar GUILBERT

Chief Executive Officer



Benoît GISBERT-MORA

Chief Financial Officer

invest@dont-nod.com

ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne PUISSANT

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - cpuissant@actus.fr



Anne-Catherine BONJOUR

Press relations

Tel.: 33 (0) 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr

