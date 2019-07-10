BOIRON: Arbitration of the Government on the reimbursement of homeopathic medicines - Reaction of the Laboratoires Boiron following rumors

The Laboratoires Boiron were informed, through the media again, that the government would have decided to stop the reimbursement of homeopathic medicines, while a meeting with Mrs. Buzyn is scheduled this next Thursday July 11 at 12.00 on her demand.

Such a decision would be incomprehensible and incoherent:

Incomprehensible compared to the advantages of this therapy when more than 50% of the French citizens resort to it, more than 1.2 million of them has signed a petition against the end of the reimbursement and that 60% of the health professionals consider it as effective,

Incoherent while the WHO suggests every State to include complementary medicines in their public health policy.

Depriving the French of a freedom of choice is a complete wavelength with the demands and needs of patients.

The Laboratoires Boiron, shocked by such an inappropriate and unusual method, have asked to be received urgently by the President of the Republic. Boiron will do anything to oppose a possible decision of non-reimbursement that goes against a practice that is eminently popular.

If this measure would be actually taken, its impact would be heavy for the Laboratoires Boiron and for a whole industry of excellence both in France and potentially abroad:

60% of Boiron business's is made in France, i.e. € 358,55 thousand of sales in 2018,

Nearly 70% of this business is made by reimbursable medicines,

About 1,000 jobs will be directly impacted by the end of the reimbursement, everywhere in France,

Beyond the Laboratoires Boiron, nearly 2,400 subcontractors will also be affected.

Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next updates:

July 18, 2019: after the close of the stock market, publication of the sales on June 30, 2019.

Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot

Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey

Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.78.45.63.43 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr

ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA

The group's financial information is online at: www.boironfinance.com

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF