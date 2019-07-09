T-Mobile US Set to Join S&P 500

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Mobile US Inc (NASD: TMUS) will replace Red Hat Inc. (NYSE: RHT) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, July 15. S&P 500 & 100 constituent International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) is acquiring Red Hat in a deal that closed today.T-Mobile US provides mobile communications services. Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Wireless Telecommunication Services Sub-Industry index.FOR MORE INFORMATION:David BlitzerManaging Director and Chairman of the Index CommitteeNew York, USA(+1) 212 438 3907david.blitzer@spglobal.comS&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.comMedia Inquiriesspdji_communications@spglobal.comSOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices