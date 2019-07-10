Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI), today announced that it has appointed Andreas Krause as Country Manager for Germany and established a new office in Cologne. BHSI also has an office in Munich, Germany, and underwrites property, casualty, medical malpractice, marine and executive professional lines for a wide range of customers throughout the country.

"Drawing on his extensive experience in the European insurance industry, Andreas will lead our efforts to grow our team and our customer and broker relationships in Germany, and coordinate with colleagues throughout Europe and around the world to bring BHSI's formidable underwriting, service and financial strength to the marketplace." said Chris Colahan, President, BHSI, Europe and the UK. "We are pleased to further establish our geographic presence in Germany and our leadership team in Europe."

Andreas comes to BHSI with nearly 20 years of industry experience. He was most recently General Manager, Germany, at QBE Europe. Before that he held various roles in both underwriting and distribution at AIG Europe, and was Director of Broking at AON Germany in Hamburg. He holds a bachelor's degree from Johann-Wolfgang Goethe University, Frankfurt, and a master's degree in Business Administration from Catholic University Eichstätt.

BHSI's office in Cologne is located at:

Cäcilienstraße 30

D-50667 Köln

Germany

Andreas can be reached at +49 221 4555 1912 or via email at Andreas.krause@bhspecialty.com

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI), an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at One Grant's Row, Mount Street Upper, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin D02 HX96. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, marine, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, surety, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss and homeowners insurance and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHILL and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

