DGAP-Media / 2019-07-10 / 10:37 *Press release * *Munich, July 10th, 2019* *"Fix&Foxi" now available on PostTV* The TV channel "Fix&Foxi" operated by Your Family Entertainment AG is coming back to Luxembourg! This market entry will provide the customers of POST Luxembourg with high-quality entertainment. Hit programs such as "Da Boom Crew", "Maggie und das Biest", and "Urmel" are only a few examples of what awaits the younger audience on PostTV. The channel is available as a part of "Entertain Me", the next-generation subscription model by PostTV. The pioneering innovation takes TV experiences to the next level, by learning from the participatory web. Instead of offering a specific bundle of channels to its audience, PostTV now lets the customer decide which channels to include in their personalized Pay TV bundle. Subscriptions can be modified on a monthly basis, and every single customer can decide between multiple package sizes, varying in amount of channels and price. PostTV, the IPTV product of POST Luxembourg is the biggest IPTV offer in Luxembourg with over 400 channels. "Fix&Foxi" is available via TV and through the companion app, which makes it easy for the user to access - wherever they are. Children's entertainment has never been so fun and so colourful. "We are happy that "Fix&Foxi" agreed to join our 'Entertain Me' efforts. This will be a great addition to our customer's TV product. "Fix&Foxi" channel will improve the choice for POST customers", said Sven Breckler, CEO of _alteox media consulting_. "This agreement and expansion underlines the value of our award winning kids channel. We are delighted to launch "Fix&Foxi" TV on Post TV Luxembourg", said Armin Schnell, Executive Vice President of Your Family Entertainment AG. *About Your Family Entertainment AG* Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, Abbreviation: RTV) with its headquarter in Munich, was one founder of the first German private broadcaster, Sat.1, in 1984, contributed to the development of children's morning programming on Super RTL and is one of the founding members of Association of Private Broadcasters and Telemedia (VPRT). In addition, YFE is the producer and license distributor for high-quality programs for children and the whole family and has one of the largest broadcaster-independent program libraries in Europe. Its stock of programs includes well-known and beloved series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi" and "Altair". Since 2007, YFE operates the award-winning Pay TV children's channel which is named "Fix&Foxi" since December 2014 YFE has established itself worldwide. The channels are available as well in GAS-Region (German) as in Africa (English and French), Middle East (Arabic and English) and America (Spanish and English). "RiC" commenced broadcasting operations as a Free TV channel in September 2012 with a current coverage of 34 Mio. households in the GAS region. In addition, YFE operates 20 mobile TV broadcasters on the Hutchison 3 TV platform. YFE is headed by Dr. Stefan Piëch. *Contact Your Family Entertainment AG* Laurence Robinet Chief Broadcast Officer Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0 Fax: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-91 E-Mail: laurence.robinet@yfe.tv www.yfe.tv www.fixundfoxi.tv www.rictv.de End of Media Release Issuer: Your Family Entertainment AG Key word(s): TV/Radio 2019-07-10 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Your Family Entertainment AG Nordendstr. 64 80801 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 997 271-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 997 271-91 E-mail: ir@yfe.tv Internet: www.yf-e.com ISIN: DE000A161N14 WKN: A161N1 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 839109 End of News DGAP Media 839109 2019-07-10

