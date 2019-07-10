sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,25 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A161N1 ISIN: DE000A161N14 Ticker-Symbol: RTV 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG
YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG1,250,00 %
FN Beta