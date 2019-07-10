Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Dividend Declaration

10 July 2019



CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Dividend Declaration

The Fund is pleased to declare a second interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2019. This dividend will be payable to shareholders on the register as at 19 July 2019 with an associated ex-dividend date of 18 July 2019 and a payment date on or around 19 August 2019.

