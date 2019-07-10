sprite-preloader
Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, July 10

10 July 2019

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Dividend Declaration

The Fund is pleased to declare a second interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2019. This dividend will be payable to shareholders on the register as at 19 July 2019 with an associated ex-dividend date of 18 July 2019 and a payment date on or around 19 August 2019.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 742 742
www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080


