The paid subscription shares in Endomines AB will be delisted. Last trading day for ENDO BTA will be on July 11, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: ENDO BTA --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012740058 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 174940 --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Wilhelm Westberg or Karin Ydén telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB