Vendors in the cancer biologics market have significantly increased investments for the development of cancer treating biologic molecules. Consequently, several biologic molecules have been developed, and most of them are in the late stage of development. Targeted therapy, gene therapy, stem cell therapy, cancer vaccines, and antisense and RNAi therapy are some of the classes of innovative biologics. Thus, new drug approvals and the presence of a robust pipeline are expected to fuel the cancer biologics market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, cell and gene therapy, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global cancer biologics market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Merck Co., Inc., competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"The use of predictive biomarkers is increasing significantly as it helps physicians to decide treatments for their patients. Predictive biomarkers analyze the major etiological factors to study tumor growth in patients as the cancer etiology differs from patient to patient. Thus, the use of predictive biomarkers is increasing, which will fuel the growth of the cancer biologics market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five cancer biologics market vendors

Amgen Inc.

Amgen Inc. is one of the leading vendors in the human therapeutics segment, which focuses on the treatment of illness, primarily in the area of oncology, hematology, cardiovascular disease, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company offers various cancer therapies such as XGEVA, IMLYGIC, Vectibix, and BLINCYTO.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company owns and operates biopharmaceuticals business, which engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sales of innovative medicines for the treatment of serious diseases. The company's cancer biologics offerings include OPDIVO, EMPLICITI, and YERVOY.

Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company is one of the leading manufacturers of human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. Under its human pharmaceutical products segment, the company manufactures pharmaceutical products for endocrinology, oncology, cardiovascular, neuroscience, and immunology therapeutic areas and other areas globally. LARTRUVO, PORTRAZZA, ERBITUX, and CYRAMZA are some of the monoclonal antibodies offered by the company for the treatment of various cancers.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd owns and operates businesses in two segments, which include pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. The company offers various biologics for cancer treatment, including Herceptin, Avastin, MabThera/Rituxan, PERJETA, KADCYLA, TECENTRIQ, Herceptin Hylecta, and GAZYVA.

Merck Co., Inc.

Merck Co., Inc. manufactures and markets human health pharmaceuticals and vaccine products. Some of the company's offerings in cancer biologics category are SYLATRON, ELSPA, KEYTRUDA, TICE BCG, INTRON, and GARDASIL.

