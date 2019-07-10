Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas to establish new nacelle and hub assembly factory in India, quadrupling local manufacturing jobs

News release from Vestas Asia Pacific

Singapore, 10 July 2019

The global demand for wind energy continues to grow both in volume and the number of markets where wind energy offers a sustainable and cost-competitive solution for meeting the world's energy needs. To address this, improve competitiveness, and expand our supply chain footprint in India, Vestas intends to establish a new nacelle and hub assembly factory in Chennai in the state of Tamil Nadu. The new factory will combine Vestas' two existing facilities in the state of Tamil Nadu, creating an expanded, optimised and scalable production hub with four times as many local manufacturing jobs in the state.

"By building this expanded production facility, we will serve our customers' needs in one of our key markets even better and generate hundreds of local jobs, while also improve our global manufacturing footprint and increase our export capabilities from India with the aim of making it a global renewable energy manufacturing hub", says Vestas Asia-Pacific President Clive Turton.

Deepak Bagla, Managing Director & CEO, Invest India highlights that "I would like to congratulate Vestas for the finalisation of their next manufacturing facility in India. Vestas and Invest India's cooperation has set a record for executing an efficient and timely project completion with a sizable job creation. This result highlights the Prime Minister of India's objective of ease of doing business and making India one of the most preferred investment destinations. We thank Vestas for their continued commitment to the Prime Minister's vision to combat climate change, curb emissions and ensuring a sustainable future".

While the new facility will serve the growing wind market in the region, it will also act as a strategic export hub leveraging Vestas' global reach. With around 20 Vestas factories and several additional production partnerships around the globe, Vestas' global manufacturing footprint guarantees timely delivery of high-quality products to its customers by manufacturing core components close to key markets.

The new factory is expected to be operational by the end of 2020, where it will add to Vestas' strong current presence across India, including a sales office in Mumbai, a R&D centre in Chennai and a blade manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad. In total, Vestas currently employs more than 3,400 people in the country. Vestas has been present in the Indian market since 2006, where it has played a key role for the development of wind energy in the region.





