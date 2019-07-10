Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Ortivus AB, LEI: 549300AVDV7UC14MTH79 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: ORTI A SE0000188930 ORTI B SE0000123085 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Ortivus AB on July 10, 2019 at 12.31 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 13.10 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 13.20 CET, July 10, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------- Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB