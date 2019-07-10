sprite-preloader
XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO's Digital Freight Marketplace Drives Efficiency at Herc Rentals

GREENWICH, Conn. - July 10, 2019- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has partnered with Herc Rentals to seamlessly connect Herc's 270 North America locations. XPO's Managed Transportation group tailored its digital platform for the equipment rental company's US and Canadian branches to help create new efficiencies.

Powered by machine learning, XPO Connect's digital freight marketplace benefits customers by offering easy ordering and competitive pricing. Herc realized a double-digit percentage savings related to its outside hauling thanks to Connect's real-time visibility and improved lead times between branches.

"XPO solved one of our biggest challenges - managing our outside trucking costs," said Bruce Dressel, chief operating officer of Herc Rentals. "With XPO Connect, we're tracking and allocating assets more efficiently to save our business real dollars. Working together, we're building tools that make transportation in the rental industry more cost-efficient."

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, "This was a true collaboration that helped Herc unify operations across its network. We worked closely with their team to tailor our technology in a way that delivered immediate, business-accelerating efficiency."

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,540 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com (http://xpo.com/) .

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Erin Kurtz
+1 203-489-1586
erin.kurtz@xpo.com (http://erin.kurtz@xpo.com)




