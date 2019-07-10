ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.: ProMIS Neurosciences to Present Data at 2019 Alzheimer's Association International Conference

Abstracts selected for oral and poster presentation

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, will give an oral presentation on its lead clinical candidate, PMN310 for Alzheimer's disease, at the annual Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC), which occurs July 14-18. A second poster presentation focuses on the behavior of misfolded TDP43 involved in the development of neurological disorders such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia.



AAIC is the largest, most influential international meeting focused on advancing dementia science. The annual conference convenes the world's leading basic science and clinical researchers, next-generation investigators, clinicians and the care research community to share research discoveries supporting new methods of prevention, treatment and diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

ProMIS' Chief Development Officer Dr. Johanne Kaplan will deliver the oral presentation, "Selective Targeting of Amyloid-Beta Oligomer Species By PMN310, a Monoclonal Antibody Rationally Designed for Greater Therapeutic Potency in Alzheimer's Disease," on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 11:45 AM - 12:00 PM in Concourse Hall 151. Dr. Kaplan's slide presentation will be available on the company's website immediately following the presentation.

ProMIS' Chief Science Officer Dr. Neil Cashman will deliver the poster (#33496), "The Pathological Interactome of Tdp-43 Includes Human Wildtype SOD1" on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in South Hall GH.

The conference takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. For more information, visit www.alz.org/aaic .

About the ProMIS Pipeline

ProMIS Neurosciences' lead candidate, PMN310, is a monoclonal antibody for Alzheimer's disease created with the ProMIS drug discovery and development platform, a novel, proprietary method for discovering and developing antibodies that can uniquely and precisely target toxic forms of otherwise normal proteins. PMN310 selectively targets the toxic oligomeric species of amyloid beta (Aß), a root cause of Alzheimer's disease. Preclinical studies show PMN310 demonstrates a high degree of binding to toxic oligomers without binding to non-toxic forms of amyloid beta protein and greater selectivity versus other Aß-directed antibodies. ProMIS has developed antibody candidates that demonstrate high selectivity for the toxic species of naturally occurring proteins in the brain, including other antibody candidates for Alzheimer's disease that selectively target toxic Tau, antibody candidates for Parkinson's disease that show best-in-class selectivity for toxic forms of alpha-synuclein, and antibody candidates for ALS that target the toxic form of TDP43.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's proprietary target discovery platform is based on the use of two complementary thermodynamic, computational discovery engines - ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique precision approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

To learn more, visit us at www.promisneurosciences.com , follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and listen to the podcast, Saving Minds, at iTunes or Spotify .

