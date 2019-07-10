Spire Global, Inc.: Spire and the Luxembourg Space Agency Launch Space Analytics Data Lake

Luxembourg now home to one of the world's largest Data Lake for space data analytics

SAN FRANCISCO and LUXEMBOURG, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spire Global, one of the world's largest space-to-cloud analytics companies, today announced that Spire Global Luxembourg will launch its open source Data Lake. The Spire Data Lake is accessible free of charge to all start-ups, research institutes, and public agencies in Luxembourg. These entities will be provided with sets of proprietary, differentiating, high-quality data for research and non-commercial product development activities.



This collaborative initiative is co-funded by the Luxembourg Space Agency through its National Space Programme (LuxIMPULSE) and is designed to spur the development of commercial space research by providing consistently reliable, critical data at no cost to the public, academic, and research communities.

The data sets to be offered by Spire include Automatic Identification System (AIS) data, which is used for tracking the movements of ships and vessels across the world, and Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data, which is used for tracking airplanes across global airways. It also contains cutting-edge Radio Occultation data (GNSS-RO), a key element of weather forecasts. GNSS-RO allows for unprecedented levels of precision in all meteorological prevision efforts by providing comprehensive, global, high density data and detailed atmospheric layer information that traditional data collection methods fail to capture. In addition, Spire will provide Total Electron Content (TEC), offering users constant assessments of the state of the ionosphere, which increases the accuracy of navigation (GNSS).

"We are extremely excited to contribute even further to the dynamism and cross-pollination efforts of the commercial space ecosystem in Luxembourg," said Peter Platzer, CEO, and Co-Founder of Spire Global. "It is our conviction that our data will empower Luxembourg to attract ambitious companies looking for an enabling environment for research and product development by providing Luxembourg with a unique differentiator on the global business marketplace."

Marc Serres, CEO of the Luxembourg Space Agency, added: "There are numerous present and future opportunities for space data in the energy, transport and logistics sectors, just to name a few. Also, global challenges due to growing populations, increased demand for resources and climate change require information about our planet which space based solutions can provide. Following the launch of the LSA Data Center, the Space Analytics Data Lake is a key component of our strategy, which will stimulate the development of new downstream services and products in Luxembourg."

Spire's data and analytics illuminate parts of the world where collecting data is notoriously difficult, tracking ships, planes, and weather and in remote regions which often go unmonitored. Spire has become an established leader in the space data industry and is partnering with the most well-regarded industry experts to create new access to highly relevant datasets for customers worldwide.

About Spire Global Inc.

Spire Global Inc. is a space-to-cloud analytics company that utilizes proprietary satellite data and algorithms to provide the most advanced maritime, aviation, and weather tracking in the world. Spire's data analytics is backed by a wholly owned and developed constellation of nanosatellites, global ground station network, and 24/7 operations that provide real-time global coverage of every point on Earth. To learn more, visit: www.spire.com

About the Luxembourg Space Agency

Established in 2018 with the goal of developing the national space sector, the Luxembourg Space Agency fosters new and existing companies, develops human resources, facilitates access to funding and provides support for academic research.

The agency implements the national space economic development strategy, manages national space research and development programs, and leads the SpaceResources.lu initiative. The LSA also represents Luxembourg within the European Space Agency, as well as the space related programs of the European Union and the United Nations.

