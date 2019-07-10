Wells Fargo Company (NYSE:WFC) announced today that Fiona Gallagher has been named as the new chief executive officer for Wells Fargo Bank International Unlimited Company (WFBI), effective Oct. 1. She will report to John Langley, president of Wells Fargo's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, and the WFBI Board of Directors. Gallagher will be based in Dublin, Ireland.

In her position as WFBI CEO, Gallagher will be responsible for the leadership, management and governance of Wells Fargo's European Bank, including its branches in the UK and Germany. In addition, she will serve as executive director on the WFBI board and on board and management committees as required.

A 15-year Deutsche Bank veteran, Gallagher most recently was managing director, global head of Securities Services and chief country officer for Ireland. Her dual role included responsibility for custody, clearing and settlement, as well as fund administration services across 30 markets globally. She was also responsible for overseeing local operations across all divisions to further develop Deutsche Bank's Irish business. Previously, she held a number of leadership positions in Dublin and London, UK, such as managing director and global co-head of coverage for Institutional Cash and Securities Services; director and global head of Relationship Management, Capital Markets and Treasury Solutions; and director and global head of Private Placements. Prior to Deutsche Bank, Gallagher worked in New York, USA, for Barclays Capital and Merrill Lynch.

"We are delighted to welcome Fiona to Wells Fargo," said Langley. "As a bank, we are committed to helping our customers reach their financial goals, and with Fiona's leadership skills, alongside the support of our regional banking team, we are well positioned to grow our European Bank in line with our regional strategic objectives."

Louise Li, interim chair of Wells Fargo Bank International UC, said, "On behalf of the board of Wells Fargo's European bank, we are extremely pleased that Fiona is joining Wells Fargo. With Fiona's industry experience, our European Bank and stakeholders will benefit from her expertise as we continue to strengthen and develop our platform."

Gallagher holds a Bachelor of Civil Law and a Finance and Marketing Diploma in Business Studies from University College Dublin. She succeeds Muiris O'Dwyer, who has been acting as the interim CEO of WFBI since August 2018.

WFBI is an indirect subsidiary of Wells Fargo Company. The Bank is an Irish-registered and Irish-regulated bank benefiting from a freedom of services passport allowing it to provide support and services to Wells Fargo's clients in all European Union and European Economic Area countries. WFBI is the only Wells Fargo bank entity outside of the U.S. and is a critical part of Wells Fargo's European and international operations.

With more than 1,500 team members in EMEA, Wells Fargo is focused on enabling global businesses. Taking a disciplined and considered approach, Wells Fargo aims to deepen its stakeholder relationships by serving its customers such as U.S. and global corporates, financial institutions and institutional investors within a strategic and regulatory compliant framework. The company's five core businesses in EMEA include Corporate and Investment Banking, Commercial Capital, Commercial Real Estate, Middle Market Banking and Asset Management.

Wells Fargo's International Group operates from 31 countries outside the U.S., from locations including the Cayman Islands, Dublin, Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Paris, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Taipei, Tokyo and Toronto.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo's vision is to satisfy our customers' financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,700 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 33 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 262,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo Company was ranked No. 29 on Fortune's 2019 rankings of America's largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

