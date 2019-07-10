In Focus on Danube 2019, you will meet our local teams, discover their capabilities and find the latest news on laboratory services, field services, accreditations and new capabilities across the region.

At SGS, we give you access to the best testing facilities and most up-to-date harvest information, allowing you to make the right trading decisions. Working together, we have local teams operating in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Serbia - that's more than 500 experts operating in the field, at ports and in laboratories.

Stay one step ahead of the harvest and the competition by seeing how SGS can help your business.

Download the Focus on Danube 2019 (PDF 781 KB) > (https://www.sgs.com/-/media/global/documents/technical-documents/technical-bulletins/sgs-afl-focus-on-danube-2019-en.pdf?la=en)

For further information, please contact:

SGS Trade & Logistics Team

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.