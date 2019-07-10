Renewable energy company Eneo Solutions AB has signed a letter of intent for a 20-year power supply deal linked to a 10 MW solar park it will start building in November. The energy buyer is Swedish financial services provider Swedbank. The plant, scheduled for completion by mid-2020, will meet 30% of Swedbank's electricity demand.Swedish renewable energy company Eneo Solutions AB has secured the first power purchase agreement for a large scale solar power plant in its homeland. The 20-year power supply deal, for which the company has signed a letter of intent, relates to a 10 MW solar park the ...

