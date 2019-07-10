New distribution channel in Central Europe to increase design resources for engineers

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions today announced a Central European distribution agreement with EMTRON electronic GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of FORTEC Elektronik AG. Advanced Energy (AE) will partner with EMTRON to link customers to AE's power portfolio, with special focus on its modular voltage solutions.

"Partnering with EMTRON adds valuable local support for our customers in Central Europe. EMTRON's highly experienced technical sales team provides additional capabilities to design and supply our customers with AE's tailored solutions that ensure high performance while meeting complex design challenges," said Greg Provenzano, senior vice president and general manager, industrial technology at Advanced Energy.

Advanced Energy's modular low voltage power supplies, specifically the Ultimod, CoolX and Xsolo series, are now in stock at EMTRON's logistics center in Riedstadt, Germany.

"Advanced Energy has established itself as a leader for reliable, high performance precision power products. Its power product portfolio complements our existing offerings and enables customers to maximize the capability of their power design," said Joerg Traum, managing director of EMTRON and COO of FORTEC Elektronik AG, their parent company. "We are looking forward to partnering with AE and the value it brings to our customers."

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE's power solutions enable customer innovation in complex semiconductor and industrial manufacturing applications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com

Advanced Energy Precision. Power. Performance.

About EMTRON

Since 1981, EMTRON has been a key driver for power supply manufacturers in the distribution of electronic components and evolved to a leading supplier of power supplies, LED drivers and DC converters in the power range from 0.2 W to 24 kW.

Our long-term cooperation with leading manufacturers enables us to offer a broad range of solutions and create extra value for our customers. Due to a high passion for solutions we do not regard the power supply as an isolated unit but as a part of the whole application with a special focus on the mutual impacts.

Whether in medical technology, industry, home automation or for use in transportation all products we sell offer an optimal price-performance ratio. In order to find the best solution for the respective application, EMTRON also assists their customers with application-technical advice and high technical competence. Inhouse engineering labs and modern logistics solutions are part of our range of services.

For over twenty years EMTRON is member of the FORTEC group.

For more information, go to www.Emtron.de

About FORTEC Elektronik AG

FORTEC Elektronik AG has been one of the leading distributors of standard solutions since 1984. These include Embedded Computing, Flat Panel Displays and Power Supplies. In addition, the FORTEC Group also offers customer-specific developments and complete system development. Our 5 sales offices in Germany and Austria, as well as subsidiaries in Switzerland, the UK and the USA take care of customers in established as well as emerging markets.

For more information, go to www.FortecAG.de

