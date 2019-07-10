Aureus Incorporated: Aureus / Yuengling's Ice Cream Updates Progress

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2019 / Aureus, Inc. (OTC PINK: ARSN), www.AureusNOW.com, a food brand development company is proud to announce that is has officially closed the acquisition of Yuengling's Ice Cream ("Yuengling's").

"While the acquisition was essentially complete two weeks ago, we wrapped up all the fine details as required by Yuengling's senior lender," commented Everett Dickson, President of Aureus. "We have already begun the process of working with our customers and vendors to transition them to the new company. While very little will actually change with the relationships, it is an important step in the acquisition to allow the new company to move forward. We also are in the process of changing the acquiring company's name so the name being used going forward will be Yuengling's Ice Cream. Dick Yuengling and his daughters have done an incredible job making a quality product and developing an unbelievable brand with the Yuengling Brewery. While Yuengling's Ice Cream is separate from the brewery, in keeping the Yuengling's name, we maintain our promise to the brewery to continue making a quality product, as well.

Yuengling's is continuing to move forward on the development of its new High Protein / Lite ice cream. It expects to have finished products ready by the end of the month so it can meet with retailers and distributors in the fall. Yuengling's also plans to offer its High Protein / Lite ice cream online as soon as it is available.

Our current share structure is broken down as follows:

Total Issued and Outstanding is 381,250,000. Of that total 250,000,000 is restricted and approximately 62,000,000. is held at Action Stock Transfer, as such our public float is approx. 70,000,000.

About Aureus, Inc.

Management and ownership recently changed hands. The new focus is on acquiring specific assets in and related to the food industry, with a focus on ice cream. Aureus recently completed the purchase of Yuengling Ice Cream. The goal of Aureus in the acquisition is to consolidate all factors that are positive for the Yuengling brand into a synergistic success for Aureus shareholders as well as the next generation of Yuengling consumers.

About Yuengling's Ice Cream

Developed by American businessman Frank D. Yuengling, as a dairy business to help support the Yuengling family brewery during the 1920s Prohibition period, Yuengling's Ice Cream has a strong tradition of making exceptional gourmet ice cream products in central Pennsylvania. The fan-favorite brand continues advancing its legacy and its renowned dairy quality, by using locally sourced dairy ingredients that contain no added hormones.

David Yuengling and Rob Bohorad revived the brand in 2014 and an American classic was re-born. In 2018, positioned for the brands next stage of development, Yuengling's Ice Cream forged a partnership with YIC - Online Distributors, to distribute the iconic ice cream brand online, now via Aureus. Today, Yuengling's Ice Cream is delivered directly to the doorsteps of its consumers across the nation.

The Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation- as it has been since 1935- is stand alone, and separately owned and run companies from D. G. Yuengling and Sons, Inc Brewery

