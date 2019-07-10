SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Unveils Sales Optimizer, a First-of-Its-Kind Product to Streamline the Sales Process

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2019 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, today announced the release of Sales Optimizer, a suite of tools that allows users to control the quality and cadence of the entire sales process, enabling more closed deals and increased revenue.

Fully integrated with SharpSpring marketing automation, Sales Optimizer provides the same systematic structure to generating sales that marketing teams use to nurture leads. By the time a salesperson receives a hot lead, a lot of time, effort, and dollars have already gone into making that lead sales-ready.

Sales managers now have control over how their team works with those leads, including what their message is and when they communicate it, so they can prevent fumbled deals. The new features ensure every salesperson follows best practices for conversion by automatically creating tasks and actions that move deals through the pipeline.

"With Sales Optimizer, managers can orchestrate the ideal sales process, so they have peace of mind that deals are being handled properly," said Rick Carlson, SharpSpring CEO. "Automation can now be used at every stage of the customer journey - sales teams can send the right message at the right time by leveraging the same kind of powerful tools marketing teams have used for years."

By creating and assigning automated tasks, managers can identify key touch points and ensure timely follow-up to keep opportunities moving toward a sale. Pre-built emails and specified media assets can be sent directly from a task, making it easier than ever to provide consistent, quality sales messaging.

Sales Optimizer also relieves the burden of manual administrative work, like opportunity creation and pipeline stage management, leaving less room in the process for human error. In turn, salespeople are free to focus on closing more deals, while comprehensive reports on task completion help sales managers hold their team members accountable to the process.

"We've been utilizing SharpSpring since 2014, and I couldn't be more excited to add Sales Optimizer to our offerings," said SharpSpring agency partner Jon Tsourakis, Chief Revenue Officer of Oyova. "This is really going to transform how we approach sales with our B2B clients."

To learn more about SharpSpring's comprehensive marketing and sales platform, visit sharpspring.com.

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) Platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.

Company Contact:

Brad Stanczak

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 352-448-0967

Email: IR@sharpspring.com

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

Phone: 949-574-3860

Email: SHSP@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: SharpSpring, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551321/SharpSpring-Unveils-Sales-Optimizer-a-First-of-Its-Kind-Product-to-Streamline-the-Sales-Process