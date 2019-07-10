Copper indium gallium selenide thin film technology is on the fly as conversion efficiency closes in on that of crystalline silicon. The technology can be integrated neatly onto facades of otherwise energy intensive commercial buildings. The potential is huge even if the conversion efficiency retains some limitations.Thin film CIGS module manufacturer Hanergy says it has applied its HanWall building-integrated PV (BIPV) façade to a skyscraper in Nanchang City, in China's Jiangxi province. The company said it attached 4,600 Oerlikon thin film modules to the exterior of the China Pharmaceutical ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...