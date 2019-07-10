Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by SEB SA (Paris:SK) to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at June 30th, 2019
- 6 961 SEB shares
- 3 463 018.63
From 01/01/2019 to 30/06/2019, were executed:
- Purchase: 1 660 Transactions
- Sale: 1 601 Transactions
On the same period, exchanged volumes were
- Purchase: 130 586 shares and €19 199 013.90
- Sale: 141 427 shares and €20 643 773.50
For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at December 31th, 2018:
- 17 802 SEB shares
- 2 018 259.03
For information, the following assets appeared at the implementation of the contract, at July 2nd, 2018
- 8 225 SEB shares
- 3 043 039.44
