Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by SEB SA (Paris:SK) to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at June 30th, 2019

6 961 SEB shares

3 463 018.63

From 01/01/2019 to 30/06/2019, were executed:

Purchase: 1 660 Transactions

Sale: 1 601 Transactions

On the same period, exchanged volumes were

Purchase: 130 586 shares and €19 199 013.90

Sale: 141 427 shares and €20 643 773.50

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at December 31th, 2018:

17 802 SEB shares

2 018 259.03

For information, the following assets appeared at the implementation of the contract, at July 2nd, 2018

8 225 SEB shares

3 043 039.44

SEB S.A.

SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON capital 50 169 049 TVA intracommunautaire: FR 12300349636

Shareholders Department I Campus SEB I 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 ECULLY Cedex France

T.+33 (0)4 72 18 16 01 Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98 - www.groupeseb.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005465/en/

Contacts:

GROUPE SEB