Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2019) - Gravitas Financial Inc. (CSE: GFI) ("Gravitas") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brent Houlden as a member of its board of directors.

Mr. Houlden is a former, senior Deloitte consulting/financial advisory partner who is currently applying his financial expertise and negotiation skills as the CEO of Dealnet Capital Corp. (TSXV: DLS). He is an operator and strategist with a wide breadth of management skills and expertise with public and private companies, government agencies and not-for-profit organizations in Canada and the United States.

ABOUT GRAVITAS FINANCIAL INC.

Gravitas Financial Inc. is a platform company that creates businesses in key traditional and emerging sectors with strong industry partners. Our industry focus includes financial services, and fintech. We leverage our unique platform to develop a continuous pipeline of new ventures with significant blue-sky potential. Our platform is complimented by strong investment research and digital investment media groups.

