CounterPath Corporation: CounterPath Helps Advance cleverbridge's Digital Transformation with Custom Bria(R) Softphones

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2019 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) (TSX: PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications solutions for enterprises and solution providers, today announced that existing customer, cleverbridge, a provider of subscription commerce solutions for monetizing digital goods, online services and SaaS, has selected CounterPath to provide customized, white-labelled Bria softphone applications to deliver improved, multi-channel customer experiences while streamlining its call center operations and improving agent productivity.

Designed to address the changing requirements for contemporary contact center operations, the new solution - branded as "cleverphone" - will allow cleverbridge to provide its agents with access to an updated, more modern user interface and a single communication tool that enhances customer service business processes.

The opportunity in the call center market for CounterPath is significant. A recent market research report published by Grand View Research stated the global contact center software market size was valued at USD 16.28 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2019 to 20251. And according to the Site Selecion Group, the U.S. call center market alone has the largest number of call center workers in the world, with over 7,400 call centers in the U.S. that employ 50 or more workers2. These call centers employ an estimated 2.3 million workers.

"For a call center environment, the softphone application is a tool that they have to look at all day long, and while we were reviewing other potential solutions, they all came across as sterile, lacking both usability and a user-friendly interface. CounterPath's unique customization and branding process allowed certain features and functions to be disabled from the user interface, reducing distractions," said Marc Javanshad, Applications Manager, cleverbridge.

The cleverphone application powered by Bria software offers powerful capabilities such as call transfer, answering incoming calls in a round-robin format, manual call recording and presence - providing customer service agents with a superior user experience and audio quality and empowering them with workflow optimization tools.

"What we liked about Bria, and eventually cleverphone, is the design of the user interface and readability of live call dialog, which enable us to streamline our call center operations and makes it a pleasure to work with. We partnered with CounterPath to ensure that the migration from legacy software was seamless. By creating workflows to train current employees in small groups, our agents could easily make the switch. At the heart of it, CounterPath's solution just works, and we couldn't be happier with our new branded clients," added Javanshad.

"The role of the contact center has undergone a paradigm shift as consumers are rapidly preferring digital channels for interactions," said Todd Carothers, EVP of Sales, Marketing and Product at CounterPath. "Our customizable white-label Bria softphones enable organizations such as cleverbridge to modernize their communications, making the procsss more agile, efficient and future-proof. We are proud to provide cleverbridge with a robust unified communications solution that ultimately allows them to enhance their services and meet the changing needs and growing expectations of their customers."

For more information on the cleverbridge customer story, please visit https://www.counterpath.com/case-study-cleverbridge.

About cleverbridge

cleverbridge provides an all-in-one subscription commerce solution for monetizing software and SaaS. Its cloud-based ecommerce platform optimizes the customer experience, simplifies recurring billing and offers comprehensive global compliance and payment capabilities. Leading B2C and B2B companies rely on cleverbridge expertise and technology to acquire more customers, minimize churn and maximize global revenue. cleverbridge is headquartered in Cologne, Germany with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, Tokyo and Taipei. For more information, visit www.cleverbridge.com.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Unified Communications solutions are changing the face of telecommunications. An industry and user favorite, Bria softphones for desktop, tablet and mobile devices, together with Stretto Platform server solutions, enable service providers, OEMs and enterprises large and small around the globe to offer a seamless and unified communications experience across any networks. The Bria and Stretto combination enables an improved user experience as an overlay to the most popular UC and IMS telephony and applications servers on the market today. Standards-based, cost-effective and reliable, CounterPath's award-winning solutions deliver high-quality voice and video calling, messaging, and presence offerings to our customers such as AT&T, Avaya, Bell Canada, BT, Liberty Global, Ribbon Communications, Uber, and Vonex. Visit counterpath.com and follow @counterpath.

