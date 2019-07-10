NAGA Group initiated a restructuring process in April 2019 and will now focus on its only profitable product, Naga Trader. For FY19, the company guides to a substantial decrease in revenues from advisory services to Naga Development Association (NDAL). This is accompanied by a €1.8m value adjustment on receivables from NDAL in FY18. This is the result of weak market conditions (particularly in cryptocurrencies), according to the company. Consequently, the targeted expansion of a complete NAGA ecosystem will be postponed.

