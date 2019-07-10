The global plastic waste management market size is poised to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The rising demand for plastic is expected to augment the market over the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005067/en/

Technavio has announced the market research report on the plastic waste management market during 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Key suggestions from the report:

Disposal segment represented over 41% of the overall market share in 2018 because of low-capital requirement as compared to recycling and incineration. Other factors such as convenience, and the lack of waste management regulations and technologies in low-income countries are propelling the growth of this segment

Incineration is likely to register a CAGR of 4% in terms of revenue from 2019 to 2023 owing to initiatives by recycling facilities to manage the growing plastic waste, government support, and the R&D being carried out to produce useful fuels from plastic. The Asia Pacific plastic waste management market accounted for 37% of the overall revenue in 2018, owing to the ban on foreign waste import in China. Also, the countries in the region have set national and local policies to ensure efficient plastic waste management, which is fostering the growth of the market in APAC

Presence of many players and the presence of favorable government regulations are bolstering the competitive rivalry in the market.

Read a 142 page research report with TOC on "Plastic Waste Management Market Analysis Report by Type (disposal, incineration, and recycling) and segment forecasts for 2019 to 2023" at

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-plastic-waste-management-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the rising demand for plastic for various applications. However, the extensive use of plastic across the world has been resulting in the generation of a large volume of plastic waste. Subsequently, this plastic waste needs efficient management, as the lack of efficiency causes an adverse impact on human and environmental health. Thus, due to such factors, the market for plastic waste management market is expected to showcase a positive outlook over the forecast period.

Rising popularity of producer responsibility organizations for plastic waste management has resulted in a significant number of recycling stations. The stringent implementation of waste segregation at source, is leading to successful plastic waste management. Hence, the rising popularity of PROs has been enabling efficient collection and treatment of plastic waste, thereby boosting the growth of the market in focus.

Request Free Sample Pages https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31643

High operating and maintenance cost of plastic waste treatment processes such as land filling and incineration require significant capital investments as well as high operating and maintenance cost. These costs vary depending on plant size, design, waste disposal amenities, local infrastructural conditions and energy utilization capabilities. Thus, these processes might limit the adoption of efficient plastic waste management processes, which will deter the growth of the market, during the forecast period.

Related Reports on Commercial Services Supplies Market are:

Global Municipal Solid Waste Management Market Global municipal solid waste management market report provides a detailed analysis of the market disposal method (landfill, incineration, recycling, open dump, and others) and region (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Mining Waste Management Market- Global mining waste management market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by product (waste rock and tailing) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005067/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

media@technavio.com