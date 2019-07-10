Durabook Adds Ultra Cost Effective Rugged Device to Tablet Series

New R11L offers a compact, feature-rich option at an affordable price for workers in retail, hospitality, warehousing, logistics and field service.

LONDON, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Durabook , the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, today announces the European launch of its high performance, lightweight 11.6 inch touchscreen tablet . The new R11L is built to boost productivity and efficiency for workers in retail, logistics and hospitality, as well as for applications like workforce management, asset/inventory management, mobile POS, line-busting, in-aisle assistance, and table service. The R11L expands Durabook's rugged tablet range and offers an enterprise-class option for workers that require seamless data-capture and high flexibility.

"Demand has never been stronger for our 11-inch fully rugged tablets, as more and more customers are demanding thin, light devices that offer quality, durability and top performance, all at an unmatched price in the current market," said Twinhead CEO Fred Kao. "Our current range of rugged tablets is already benefiting hundreds of users across a wide range of industries and work environments, and we're confident the R11L will deliver agility, efficiency and responsiveness that businesses demand today."

The R11L is slim and lightweight (1.2kg), making it highly portable. It has up to 16 hours of battery life, includes Windows 10 Pro, a high-performance, energy-smart Intel Pentium processor and Intel HD 610 Graphics, for fast and efficient use of applications and visuals on the move and around the clock. Reliable connectivity and high-speed data transmission are delivered via Intel Dual Band Wireless and Bluetooth V5.0. The device's DynaVue sunlight readable LCD screen has a 10-point capacitive multi-touch panel, which can be used with a glove, stylus, or finger, even if the screen is wet, optimising the device's usability regardless of work conditions. With an IP65 rating and MIL-STD-810G certification for 4' drop, shock, vibration, rain, dust, sand, humidity, high/low temperature, and more; plus ANSI 12.12.01 C1D2 certification, the R11L can be used in almost any operating environment and deliver reliable performance.

Durabook offers opportunities for customisation and the R11L has many expansion options available; including optional RFID reader, smartcard, barcode and magnetic stripe readers for seamless data-capture as well as a rear camera.

As with all Durabook mobile computing devices, the R11L comes with a standard three year warranty and local repair facilities.

Durabook rugged tablet range includes the R11, ideal for the complex computing and graphics needs of workers in oil and gas, and field service; and the ultra-rugged U11I, which meets the needs of workers in the most extreme environments, such as military and public safety.

AVAILABILITY

The R11L starts at £999/€1129 and is available from July from authorised resellers. For full specs and more information about the R11L, please visit Durabook website .

About DURABOOK

Durabook is the core brand of Twinhead International Corporation in Taiwan, a world-renowned manufacturer of rugged mobile solutions for more than 30 years. All Durabook devices are designed, manufactured and tested to the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and reliability. Committed to engineering and service excellence, Durabook products have been widely adopted by government and enterprise customers including oil and gas, utilities, field service, military, and public safety for more than a decade. For more information, visit www.durabook.com . Follow us on Twitter.

