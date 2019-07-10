New offerings enable customers to tackle the challenges and opportunities posed by cloud shift and digital transformation initiatives

Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence solutions, today announced a new suite of offerings to better empower customers to address their growing IT operations, cloud shift and digital transformation challenges. This new set of offerings is aligned to strategic business outcomes, providing customers with product choices that will better meet their unique needs now and in the future.

"The market has evolved to a point where simply managing software, hardware or cloud services as singular elements creates limited value for organizations," said Vishal Rao, President and CEO at Snow. "Customers want a complete view of their technology ecosystem as they launch digital transformation initiatives, migrate key services to the cloud, optimize cloud spend and manage risk. Snow's new technology intelligence suite uniquely addresses these changing needs by building on our expertise as a leading software asset management provider while simplifying our offering to better align with business outcomes. Today's announcement sets the foundation for future innovation, not only for Snow but also for our customers as they continue to adapt to an everchanging technology landscape."

The rapid adoption of cloud technologies has broken down traditional siloes, allowing organizations to implement a mixture of software, hardware, SaaS and IaaS solutions that have accelerated their business performance. This shift to the cloud and hybrid technologies has also introduced new challenges, ranging from application sprawl to compliance risks, putting a premium on the ability to quickly understand and efficiently operate across the entire technology ecosystem. As IT teams confront these challenges, Snow is evolving its platform to place complete visibility and manageability at its core, and better serve the new realities and potentials of the digital enterprise.

With Snow's new product suite, customers will be able to:

Find and track assets across the IT ecosystem. The Adoption Tracker product enables discovery, inventory and normalization of all digital technology assets. Our hybrid approach to data collection comprehensively covers everything from freemium SaaS applications to enterprise systems like Oracle.

The product provides insights into what is driving technology spend and ensures an audit-ready organization. Enhance and optimize technology investments. The Spend Optimizer product recommends areas to reduce spend and automates re-harvesting of licenses. It contains common use cases such as virtualization rights, plus advanced optimization for Windows Server, SAP, Office 365 and Adobe Creative Cloud.

Built on the Snow Automation Platform, the product automates key processes and streamlines workflows. It also supports cloud optimization for Amazon Web Services, Google Compute Engine and Microsoft Azure. Identify potential governance and risk issues. The Risk Monitor product provides immediate insight into which applications pose the largest data privacy, compliance and software vulnerability risks.

For more information, please visit: https://www.snowsoftware.com/int/blog/technology-intelligence-future-software-asset-management

About Snow Software

Snow Software is the global leader in technology intelligence solutions, ensuring the trillions spent on all forms of technology is optimized to drive maximum value. More than 4,000 organizations around the world rely on Snow's platform to provide complete visibility, optimize usage and spend, and minimize regulatory risk. Headquartered in Stockholm, Snow has more local offices and regional support centers than any other software asset and cloud management provider, delivering unparalleled results to our customers and partners. To find out more about Snow Software, visit www.snowsoftware.com

