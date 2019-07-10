Learn How Umbraco-based Website Facilitated Work for Content Editors While Increasing Online Users, Pageviews and Pages per Session in New Case Study

When Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP) set out to streamline the flow of its digital ecosystem and develop an impactful and future-ready website, it gave the job to The Scylla Group (Scylla) and the return on investment has already been significant. In a new case study, Scylla partner Tim Howes discusses why his agency recommended Umbraco Cloud, a flexible and full-featured open-source content management system (CMS), for the job. The new site has resulted in more users, pageviews, and pages per session for RCP -and Scylla winning the Best Editing Experience Award at Umbraco's annual Codegarden conference in May.

According to Niels Hartvig, chief unicorn at Umbraco, the jury named Scylla the winner for its "amazing use of content blocks, content options and preview functionality" and "impressive array of customizations available to modules here."

"Scylla's work on the RCP website is an ideal example of the benefits a proper CMS can bring to companies overall and to content editors specifically," Hartvig added. "Far too often, content editors are stuck fighting difficult-to-use CMS solutions, resulting in it taking weeks, even months, to get content up in front of customers. This reduces the effectiveness of marketing and their companies from earning revenue. With Umbraco, RCP's content editors can now independently and quickly add to and update web content on an integrated and streamlined website without having to involve IT."

In addition to facilitating work for content editors, the new website is paying off for RCP overall, with 23 percent more site visitors, including 16 percent more new users; 21 percent more overall sessions; 55 percent more pageviews, and 27 percent more pages per session.

"With The Scylla Group's implementation of our new Umbraco website, we have a flexible, scalable marketing platform that is future ready for growth," said Jim Smith, Sr. marketing communications manager at RCP. "Umbraco CMS has put our website and digital campaigns back in the hands of Marketing. What used to take 30 days, now takes 30 minutes."

Why Umbraco?

According to Tim Howes, a partner at Scylla, the agency used Umbraco Cloud for the RCP project because it offers the power and flexibility to provide its clients with a custom, enterprise CMS that fits their specific needs and technology infrastructure, without compromise. "Umbraco is fully featured, easy to work with, highly customizable, extensible, and scalable, and since it's based on the .NET platform from Microsoft, we knew the site would integrate easily with RCP's existing technology stack, be secure and stable," Howes said. "With Umbraco as our CMS platform and our experience creating enterprise-level backends, we knew we could deliver a solution that was as innovative as it was effective."

To read the full case study, visit https://umbraco.com/case-studies-testimonials/rubbermaid-commercial-products/. To see more examples of how other U.S. and international brands-including Trex, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Scholl and Mercedes-Benz-have benefited from Umbraco CMS, visit here.

Codegarden 2020 will take place in Odense, Denmark, May 27-29. US Umbraco Fest coming to Chicago next March 2020.

About Umbraco

Umbraco is an open source CMS built on the Microsoft .NET platform. Often referred to as the "Friendly CMS," Umbraco gives developers the flexibility and freedom to build website, apps and other solutions with the look and features they want, while enabling editors and content creators to easily and quickly get content in front of their customers as quickly as possible. Created in 2005 by Danish developer Niels Hartvig, Umbraco also offers the Umbraco Cloud, providing all-in-one Azure hosting and predictability in cost, performance and time. More than 500,000 websites run live on Umbraco CMS and the Umbraco Cloud, supported by more than 220,000 very active Umbraco community members. For more information, visit www.umbraco.com

