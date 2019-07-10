ProcureAM: Procure Space ETF (UFO) Declares First Quarterly Dividend

Early adopters of firm's inaugural fund receive distribution of $0.02 per share

LEVITTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2019 / The Board of The Procure ETF Trust II recently declared its first quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.02 per share for shareholders of the Procure Space ETF (NYSE Arca: UFO) .

The dividend was distributed to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2019, and paid on July 2, 2019. This represents the first distribution for UFO and is composed of dividends from both domestic and international companies represented within the fund.

"As we approach the three-month anniversary of UFO, we are pleased that visionary investors who believed in the fund's innovative focus from the beginning are receiving this distribution," said Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ProcureAM. "It's also appropriate that this milestone for UFO comes on the cusp of the 50th anniversary of NASA's historic Apollo 11 lunar landing, as it represents our continued commitment to offer space enthusiasts around the globe a new way to invest in the evolving space industry via UFO."

UFO launched on April 11 as the world's first global ETF to offer investors pure-play exposure to the $384 billion global space economy. The fund tracks (before fees and expenses) the S-Network Space Index, the first Certified Space Data Product to be recognized by the nonprofit Space Foundation. Approximately 80% of companies in the index derive the majority of their revenues directly from space-related activities.

For more information on UFO and ProcureAM, please visit www.ProcureETFs.com .

About ProcureAM

ProcureAM, LLC (ProcureAM) is an innovative exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer based in Levittown, Pennsylvania. Established by renowned industry veterans Robert Tull and Andrew Chanin, ProcureAM offers a unique platform for the creation of both proprietary and partnered ETPs. ProcureAM listens to clients and endeavors to provide investors with access to distinct investment opportunities. Whether you are looking to invest in ETPs or create one, contact ProcureAM to explore your performance potential: www.ProcureETFs.com .

Media contact:

Gregory FCA for ProcureAM

Rachelle Gaynor, 610-228-2119

procuream@gregoryfca.com

The S-Network Space Index is designed to serve as a fair, impartial, rules-based and transparent measure of the performance of global space industry equities. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Please consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's summary prospectus and prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting procureetfs.com. Read carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is also subject to the following risks: Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Aerospace and defense companies can be significantly affected by government aerospace and defense regulation and spending policies. The exploration of space by private industry and the harvesting of space assets is a business based in future and is witnessing new entrants into the market. Investments in the Fund will be riskier than traditional investments in established industry sectors. The Fund is considered to be concentrated in securities of companies that operate or utilize satellites which are subject to manufacturing delays, launch delays or failures, and operational and environmental risks that could limit their ability to utilize the satellites needed to deliver services to customers. Investing in foreign securities are volatile, harder to price, and less liquid than U.S. securities. Securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies may experience much more price volatility, greater spreads between their bid and ask prices and significantly lower trading volumes than securities issued by large, more established companies. The Fund is not actively managed so it would not take defensive positions in declining markets unless such positions are reflected in the underlying index. Please refer to the summary prospectus for a more detailed explanation of the Funds' principal risks. It is not possible to invest in an index.

UFO is distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC.

SOURCE: ProcureAM

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551350/Procure-Space-ETF-UFO-Declares-First-Quarterly-Dividend