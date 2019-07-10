Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Energy Provides Smart Factory Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2019 / Kontrol Energy Corp. ( CSE: KNR , OTCQB: KNRLF , FSE:1K8 ) (the "Company" or "Kontrol") a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology is pleased to provide a corporate update relating to its Smart Factory platform and its growing software as a service (SaaS) business.

On March 25, 2019 Kontrol announced that it had entered into a strategic partnership with Toyota Tsusho. Working together Kontrol and Toyota will assist automotive and automotive parts factories achieve improved efficiencies in the areas of buildings, utilities and process. The key benefit to factory customers is the ability to reduce costs and improve operational profitability by being able to analyze, manage and adjust operations in real-time.



90-day Highlights

4 facilities reviewed

2 pilots completed

Up to $700,000 of revenue opportunities based on 2 facilities

Anticipating up to $2 Million in revenue opportunities for 2019

Paul Ghezzi stated, "We are excited about the Smart Factory platform potential as a new organic growth vertical for Kontrol. In approximately 3 months time we have been able to validate our technology and expedite two pilots and begin to focus on large revenue opportunities. The opportunity over hundreds of factories can be a very significant growth driver for Kontrol."

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Kontrol has designed a proprietary SaaS platform, including 2 patents, for buildings and industries to better manage their energy and facilities in real-time. For a typical building of up to 50,000 square feet in size Kontrol may integrate hundreds of sensors and for a factory of approximately 100,000 square feet in size Kontrol may integrate thousands of sensors into its SaaS platform. Through robust cloud analytics and automation Kontrol is able to communicate in real-time with any piece of equipment and provide optimization of process and increase profitability. Customers receive immediate feedback and can measure and track facility improvements immediately.

Paul Ghezzi continued, "We are now collecting and analyzing more than 2 Billion data points annually and are working diligently to scale our SaaS platform across our existing customer base and now a new growth vertical in Smart Factories. In addition, our SaaS platform can also drive new revenue streams in the maintenance and management of facilities through our real-time data analytics services."

According to MarketsandMarkets.com, the smart factory market is expected to reach USD $358.01 Billion by 2023. Smart factory refers to various fully integrated automation solutions adopted for manufacturing facilities. A fully optimized factory can provide a competitive advantage to OEMs seeking to reduce their overall operating costs and improve their profitability.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions.

Kontrol Energy was recently announced as the 7th fastest growing Startup in Canada by Canadian Business and Maclean's.

Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Certain information included in this press release, including partnering with a global industrial can provide the Company an opportunity to scale its technology solutions across a large potential global customer base, providing technology solutions to drive down costs and gain a competitive advantages, completed and future acquisitions that will generate considerable revenues for the Company, anticipated annualized revenues, the acceleration of revenue synergies across operating subsidiaries, IoT and Cloud expansion, SaaS technology, completed and future acquisitions that will generate considerable revenues for the Company, information relating to future closings of the Offering, payments of interest, commissions or finders fees, minimization of common equity dilution, possible future acquisitions and/or investments in operating businesses and/or technologies, accelerated growth, the provision of solutions to customers and Green House Gas emissions reductions, proposed financial savings and sustainable energy benefits and energy monitoring, growth strategy and financial or operating performance and other statements that express the expectations of management or estimates of future performance constitute "forward-looking statements". Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief are based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that the Offering will be successful, that suitable businesses and technologies for acquisition and/or investment will be available, that such acquisitions and or investment transactions will be concluded, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company, that technology will be as effective as anticipated, that organic growth will occur, and others. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, lack of further subscriptions for the Offering, lack of acquisition and investment opportunities or that such opportunities may not be concluded on reasonable terms, or at all, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, that technologies will not prove as effective as expected that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected, and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE: Kontrol Energy Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551385/Kontrol-Energy-Provides-Smart-Factory-Update