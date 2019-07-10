In order to support the Group's shaping of its sustainable and profitable growth, the Chairman of the Managing Board is engaged in a dialogue with experts from civil society.

Among the 7 mega trends that will shape the future of mobility, the fifth one is Sharing economy, about which Carlos Tavares spoke with Philippe Bihouix, member of the board of directors of the Momentum Institute (laboratory on the transition to a post-growing, post-fossil and climate-transformed world), and author of numerous books and articles on the management of non-renewable resources.

Watch the interview with Philippe Bihouix

Philippe Bihouix declares about sharing economy: "The use of raw materials and scarce resources has not decreased. Indeed, gains in efficiency of products are counterbalanced by an increase in consumption. This is true for mobility. With carpooling offers, for example, people travel more. Carsharing is a relevant solution for commuters, when they cannot avoid moving, but it is only part of the solution."

Carlos Tavares: "We are facing a lot of challenges, including the wise use of materials, and we have to come up with several solutions to address them. Even if Groupe PSA makes a lot of efforts in terms of mobility services, recycling, zero-emission vehicles, etc., the automotive industry must be part of a radical change in the way of life in our modern societies."

This will be followed by further discussions on the trends Autonomy and Connectivity.

