Midnight Sun Mining Corp. Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2019 / Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") (TSX-V: MMA) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 1,666,667 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of $200,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share of the Company for a period of twenty-four months from the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.20. The Company intends to close the Offering as soon as practicable.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company as general working capital.

The Offering, including the future issuance of the Common Shares and Warrants, is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day pursuant to applicable securities laws.

