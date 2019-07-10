Internet Marketing Company: Clever Ways That Will Help Drivers Lower Their Car Insurance Premiums

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains how policyholders can obtain cheaper car insurance.

There are many drivers that consider car insurance to be too expensive. However, car insurance is a necessity for many drivers that can't imagine doing their daily routines without driving their vehicles. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways that can help drivers save money on car insurance.

To lower the price of car insurance, drivers should follow the next tips:

Keep a clean driving record. Drivers that manage to avoid getting a traffic ticket or causing an accident for a specific number of years, will be rewarded with a discount by their insurers.

Pay for the whole policy at once. Policyholders can save hundreds of dollars per year, if they decide to pay for the whole policy at once, rather than paying monthly for car insurance premiums.

Improve the credit score. The credit score is an important factor that helps the insurers determine the insurance premiums. Drivers with an average or poor credit score will pay more than those that have a good or excellent credit score.

Drive less . Drivers that for different reasons are driving fewer miles than usual, should contact their insurers and check if they can qualify for a low-mileage discount.

Select a higher deductible . The deductible is the amount a policyholder has to pay out of his pocket whenever he is filing a claim. Raising the deductible will help drivers pay less on car insurance.

Bundle multiple policies. Drivers that have multiple policies like car insurance, homeowner's insurance, renter's insurance or life insurance, should contact their insurance providers and check if they can bundle multiple policies. Usually, insurance companies will offer great discounts to policyholders that are combining multiple policies to them.

