Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2019) - Harvest Health and Recreation (CSE: HARV) (OTCQX: HRVSF) announced the acquisition of Arizona medicinal cannabis dispensary Leaf Life. Leaf Life, the only cannabis dispensary in Casa Grande, Arizona, will be transitioned to operate under Harvest's House of Cannabis stores.

Jason Vedadi, Executive Chairman of Harvest Health, stated: "Arizona is the third largest medicinal cannabis market in the United States, yet too many in our communities still do not have adequate access to dispensaries that offer the high-quality medicinal products and expert staff required to improve patient education and treatment outcomes. Harvest is committed to ensuring the strongest operational standards for our industry on a national scale, and we are particularly proud of this acquisition in our home state of Arizona because it enables us to further improve patient access to high-quality medicinal cannabis products."

Ricky Hendrickson, Vice-President of Leaf Life, added: "We chose to structure a sale with Harvest because we believe in their commitment to Arizona and their future success. As a testament to that belief we have agreed to a two-year lockup on the stock portion of our agreement and are confident we'll be part of the Harvest family for the long-term."

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator and vertically-integrated cannabis company. Since 2011, the company has been committed to aggressively expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable growth.

Following completion of announced acquisitions, Harvest will have the largest footprint in the U.S., with rights to more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 140 are retail locations, and more than 1,580 employees across 17 states.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator and vertically-integrated cannabis company.

